FAIS Group brings its renowned high-end sportswear and fashion footwear brands to Nicosia Mall

Puma, Under Armour and Haralas are set to occupy prime retail spaces

Nicosia Mall has signed yet another highly notable name from the world of fashion and sports apparel,the formidable FAIS Group, adding seriously fashion-forward weight to its lineup of internationally acclaimed brands.

Variety is the spice of life, especially in fashion, and Nicosia Mall has taken the concept to the next level by curating an incredible lineup of international brands. The latest to be revealed are Puma, Under Armour and Haralas, represented by the well-known FAIS Group.

With the grand opening of Nicosia Mall only a few months away, on trend shoppers can be assured of an experience that will keep them enthralled. The new shopping destination is all about empowering fashion lovers to discover their unique style under one convenient roof – which is a huge feat in itself. Undoubtfully, at Nicosia Mall even the most discerning shopper will revel in the brands offered when they step through its doors late this fall.

Nicosia Mall has its foundations in fashion, just like many of the famous names it will house. FAIS Group of brands epitomises everything fashion as it encompasses leisurewear, high-tech sportswear, amazing accessories and all kinds of footwear and is known for delivering the best-of-the-best in each niche it caters to. With a covetable range of global brands falling under the FAIS Group’s umbrella, fashion lovers and sportswear fanatics will find the latest collections from Puma, Under Armour and Haralas, within easy reach from the centre of Nicosia.

As the vibrant list of brands that will be housed in the premises of the capital’s newest and largest mall grows, Nicosia Mall is set to become destination of choice for the latest from the world of fashion.

About the brands:

Puma: Simply iconic, the Puma brand has been a favourite among athletes, sports lovers and leisure seekers for more than 65 years. Covering the entire spectrum of sports, Puma is known best for producing products that perform and inspire an active lifestyle.

Under Armour: Innovation is at the heart of the Under Armour brand and is something that is pursued relentlessly. The brand’s ultimate goal is to help athletes maximise their performance by giving them sportswear that pushes them onwards and upwards. With the opening of Nicosia Mall, Under Armour will have its first monobrand store in Cyprus.

Haralas: The Haralas footwear and accessories brand, otherwise known as “The Store That Never Sleeps”, is a Greek stalwart that stocks creations from talented local designers, along with global fashion brands such as Michael Kors’ diffusion line, Calvin Klein, Trussardy, Camper, Converse, Juicy Couture, Katy Perry, Ugg and many more.