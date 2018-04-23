Greek PM Tsipras says Turkey risks moving away from Europe

Turkey has accused Greece of harbouring its enemies, a claim rejected by Athens

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday ruled out any trade-off with Turkey in efforts to secure the release of two detained Greek soldiers and said Ankara appeared to be moving further away from Europe.

The soldiers were arrested in March after crossing a densely forested part of the border in bad weather and face charges of illegal entry in Turkey. Ankara has also been angered by Athens’ refusal to extradite eight Turkish commandos seeking asylum in Greece.

The disputes over the soldiers have further sharpened friction between the two NATO allies, which have long been at odds over issues ranging from airspace over the Aegean Sea to the ethnically split island of Cyprus.

“Turkey looks like a country … at risk of losing its orientation and moving away from its European targets,” Tsipras told lawmakers of his ruling Syriza party.

Turkey is a candidate to join the European Union, though accession talks have effectively stalled due to a range of issues including the country’s human rights record.

Tsipras said there could be no quid pro quo in the efforts to secure the release of the Greek soldiers.

“We reject, in the most categorical manner, unacceptable preconditions,” he said.

In an interview with private Turkish broadcaster NTV on April 21 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appeared to float the possibility of handing over the two Greek soldiers if Athens returned the eight Turkish commandos.

Greek courts have repeatedly rejected Turkish requests to extradite the group, who commandeered a helicopter to flee Turkey as a coup against Erdogan crumbled in July 2016. Ankara says they were involved in the putsch and demands they be returned to face trial.

Turkey has accused Greece of harbouring its enemies, a claim rejected by Athens.

But Tsipras also said on Monday he welcomed recent comments by Erdogan on the “need and value” of peaceful relations with Greece.

  • SuchindranathAiyer

    The difficulty is that Europe and NATO both treat Greece and Greeks like unwanted relatives. Is it because the Greek Orthodox Church and the cyrylic script were adopted by Catherine the Great of Russia? Like the US-NATO-Sunni Axis war on Yugoslavia. While Turkey is the blue eyed boy of both US and Sunni Islam which can do no wrong.

    • athessalonian

      The only “difficulty” here thus far is attempting to extract some sense from this inane post.

    • ROC..

      This has nothing to do with relgion,

  • Douglas

    Under a secular Turkish leadership there was a chance for reform to encourage EU Countries to accept Turkey into the EU , but I have to agree with the Greek President that Turkish current leadership under Erdogan is not meeting all the reforms required to join.Turkey has a history of genuine coups,not like the make believe last one,so fingers crossed it is in the pipeline.

  • Ingrian Observer

    They were never there in the first place. Do I understand this to mean that Constantinople and Thrace are reverting to Greece?

  • Mist

    In the days of GPS how did they get lost? They are alluded to weather and tree density, neither are valid as excuses, unless they were raw recruits or on a covert mission/ smuggling.

    • ROC..

      You should watch less tv and delved into facts rather that talk BS all the time

    • athessalonian

      It can happen and it did happen. Not a serious and or threatening transgression against Turkey to be deemed as a national security threat. Turkish soldiers have strayed in Greek territory during the days of GPS in the past as well. I honestly think they should have been returned by now as prolonging their detention is not beneficial to Turkey’s image.

  • ROC..

    Erdogan, tyrant that thinks he can rule by dictatorship on his own people and to others countries, we seen his behavour with many countries, a parisite on todays democrocsy

    • Dawn Wells

      God forbid should he win this election.
      But I read that the opposition is just as bad as far as Cyprus is concerned.

      • Mist

        He will win hands down. Brilliant gamesmanship to call an election, Nic is not in the same league. The country he leads has a population of over 80 million v less than 1 million. Disregard moral high ground numbers talk on the world stage. Auntie has a hot line to Turkey not to Nic.

        • Dawn Wells

          Who’s comparing?
          If I were to compare Erdogan to anyone it would be to Hitler.

        • ROC..

          Its not a case of Brilliance, its a case of wiping out your opposition 200k persons have been jailed, inprisoned and sacked from jobs, this is a man that follows Adolf Hilters footsteps, so please do not glorifily this tyrant.

      • ROC..

        I personally belive that Turkey has no intension of giving up its grasp on Cyprus unless it has some sort of control over it, they have amassed the settler into Cyprus who has no ties what so ever with Cypriots and they have hoodwinked the native Tcs.

        They are a race of “I take what I want ” have no respect for human rights or democrasy.

        The ROC has keep moving on, the enclave native Tcs will have to stand up and fight for thier coutnry back or it will be a case of no more native tc

