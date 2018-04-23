Hotter days, cooler nights

April 23rd, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Hotter days, cooler nights

The weather will be hottest inland on Monday, reaching 30C, while at the coast the top temperature is forecast to be 26C and in the mountains 17C.

Sunny weather will prevail during the day and in the evening, when temperatures will drop to 10C to 15C around the island.

On Tuesday more clear skies are expected, but during Wednesday and Thursday it may be cloudy at times and some local light rains have not been ruled out by the Met office, especially in the afternoons.

Temperatures will drop slightly during the week and dust levels are likely to increase slightly.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close