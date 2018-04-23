Hotter days, cooler nights

The weather will be hottest inland on Monday, reaching 30C, while at the coast the top temperature is forecast to be 26C and in the mountains 17C.

Sunny weather will prevail during the day and in the evening, when temperatures will drop to 10C to 15C around the island.

On Tuesday more clear skies are expected, but during Wednesday and Thursday it may be cloudy at times and some local light rains have not been ruled out by the Met office, especially in the afternoons.

Temperatures will drop slightly during the week and dust levels are likely to increase slightly.