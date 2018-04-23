House to vote on extending online tax submission deadline

April 23rd, 2018 Cyprus, featured 1 comments

House to vote on extending online tax submission deadline

A bill to extend the deadline for the submission of tax returns by individuals from July 30 until October 30 will be tabled to the plenum by Disy leader Averof Neophytou for a vote in two weeks’ time.

The House voted for the submission of tax returns electronically last year, and it is compulsory from this year but the computerised system for electronic submission of statements has not yet been posted, the House finance committee heard on Monday.

MPs heard that there would also be a provision for the tax commissioner to extend the October 30 deadline until November 30 if necessary.
Diko MP Angelos Votsis said that a change in the date was being proposed in order to address any issues arising from the use of the new system.

Print Friendly
  • Colin Evans

    The first issue to address is to make the 2017 , compulsory, online return available to complete. That, just, may be a start. After completing the registration for my wife and I, it was difficult to understand why the system was not up to date.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close