House to vote on extending online tax submission deadline

A bill to extend the deadline for the submission of tax returns by individuals from July 30 until October 30 will be tabled to the plenum by Disy leader Averof Neophytou for a vote in two weeks’ time.

The House voted for the submission of tax returns electronically last year, and it is compulsory from this year but the computerised system for electronic submission of statements has not yet been posted, the House finance committee heard on Monday.

MPs heard that there would also be a provision for the tax commissioner to extend the October 30 deadline until November 30 if necessary.

Diko MP Angelos Votsis said that a change in the date was being proposed in order to address any issues arising from the use of the new system.