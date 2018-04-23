Majority of Cypriots feel healthy

Eighty per cent of respondents in Cyprus in a new European survey said they were in good health, putting Cyprus tenth of EU countries.

This is one of the results of a special Eurobarometer report published on Monday on fairness, inequality and inter-generational mobility in the EU.

Respondents who agree they are in good health are most likely to be found in countries in northern, central and western areas of the European Union. Ireland and Luxemburg top the list, at 92 and 87 per cent respectively.

At the bottom of the list are Latvia (55 per cent) and Romania (57 per cent).

Almost one third of respondents answered that they felt lonely at least some of the time in the week before the interview with 5 per cent saying they felt lonely most of the time and 3 per cent felt lonely all or almost all of the time.

In Cyprus 12 per cent said they felt lonely most of the time or all or almost all of the time, with 5 per cent saying they felt lonely all or almost all of the time.

An overwhelming majority in each EU country think having good health is either essential or important for getting ahead in life. Respondents in Bulgaria (73 per cent) and Cyprus (69 per cent) are the most likely to say it is essential, compared to 24 per cent in Sweden.

Respondents in Bulgaria (56 per cent) are much more likely than those in other countries to say knowing the right people is essential for getting ahead in life. Four in ten respondents in Hungary and Cyprus said the same, compared to 11 per cent in the Netherlands.

Finally, 81 per cent of Cypriots estimate that “income disparities in our country are too great,” and 91 per cent demand government measures to change this.