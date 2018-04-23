One of the last two pieces of looted Kanakaria mosaics back in Cyprus

One of the last remaining pieces of the Kanakaria mosaics has been repatriated to Cyprus and will be presented at a special ceremony on Monday evening at the Archbishopric in Nicosia.

The remains of the mosaic of the Apostle Andreas, dating from 523-530 AD was part of a set looted from the Panayia Kanakaria church in Lythrangoni. The mosaics were stolen after the Turkish invasion in 1974 by well-known Turkish art dealer Aydin Dikmen.

Between 1983 and 2015, most of the mosaics were discovered and repatriated, some after lengthy legal battles, except for two. One of these was the mosaic of Apostle Andrew, which has now been repatriated. It is regarded as one of the most important Byzantine works in existence. It belonged in the apse of the church sanctuary.

The mosaic was found in 2014 by the art historian Maria Paphitis. The last buyer of the mosaic acquired it as part of a larger collection of artworks in 2010. She asked Paphitis to prepare an exhibition for her pieces.

Paphitis told her about the origin of the mosaic and after a long negotiation period, the owner finally agreed to hand it over to the Church of Cyprus without litigation and for only a symbolic sum.

Dr Andreas Pittas, president of Medochemie and Roys Poyiadjis, a Cypriot businessman, based in New York, covered the cost and restoration.

On Monday, at 6pm at the Archbishopric at a ceremony will be held for the official repatriation during which the Medal of Apostle Andreas, the highest distinction of the Archbishopric of Cyprus will be awarded to Paphitis, Poyiadjis and Pittas for their contribution to the repatriation of the mosaic.

In a statement, Pittas said: “The destruction our country suffered in 1974 and the subsequent thefts of Christian artwork by stripping entire monasteries and churches will characterise Turkey and its prolific thieves in the darkest of colours”.

He said the mosaic in question was one of the highest archaeological value and significance. “The payment for its release and restoration was made by us with the greatest of joy,” he added.

Monday’s ceremony will be concluded with a lecture by Professor Robin Cormack, Professor of Art History at the University of London titled ‘Stolen and Found’.