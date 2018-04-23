Spring into a fayre

Spring has sprung; it’s finally here! And the reason we’re so certain has nothing to do with blooming flowers, gambolling lambs, or even lobster-like tourists. No, the way you can be sure it’s spring is by checking your events calendar. Because along with the warmer weather comes all the fun of the fairs and festivals. We tend to start slowly, with a few crafty get-togethers banking on sunshine for their outdoor celebrations, and wind up to two months of non-stop musical jamborees over July and August. Here, at the very beginning of the season, it’s all still few and far between – but that doesn’t mean you should drag your feet. Because this week we’ve got two excellent start-of-season events: one spring fair and one spring fest; both truly unmissable!

Taking place on April 28, the Spring Fayre at St Paul’s is the updated version of the traditional May Fayre: a busy, colourful extravaganza for all the family. A perfect amalgam of traditional English fair and cosmopolitan revels, the event opens at 3pm and is always a-bustle with stalls, performances, food and drink, and people of every nation. Running annually for over 20 years now, the Fayre never fails to impress with its mix of food, drink, music, stalls, games and attractions. Following on from past years’ financial successes (the Fayre is the Cathedral’s major fund-raising event of the year: funds raised play a vital role in maintaining its work within the local community and will, this year, be going towards the Nicosia Mercy Centre and the Women’s Refuge Nicosia), organisers hope to see more of the same in 2018, so do pop on down to between the hours of 11am and 3pm and have fun supporting this worthy cause…

Entertainment comes in the form of music from the police band, various performances from local schools and a Great Big Red fire engine – courtesy of the local Fire Brigade. There will also be all sorts of kids’ games in the yard (the Dean himself challenges all comers to a game of table tennis!), a car boot sale area, and the usual White Elephant, clothes, and bric-a-brac stalls for the bargain hunters. Plenty of food – hot dogs, hamburgers, chilli – is on offer, along with scones, cakes and pastries, which can be taken in the shaded courtyard or whisked back home for tea. Sponsored by all sorts of charitable companies, including Papaellinas, Marzano, Carlsberg, McDonalds, Caterways, and the Nisou Vassilika market, the fair is always a good opportunity for the whole family to have fun and give back. Plus, if you’re lucky, you might win one of the Grand Raffle prizes – night for two at the Lordos Beach Hotel, anyone?!

Now, on to our festival, which is taking place in the village of Ayia Varvara from April 28 to 29. Named Green Fest, and run under the auspices of the Almyras Cultural and Environmental Workshop, this event is the first of its kind but promises to be both a fun and informative happening, with all sorts of events planned over the weekend.

Make your own cosmetics with natural ingredients, Make a cloth shopping bag out of an old t-shirt, and Mapping your meal are three of the many short workshops on offer this Saturday, along with a spider show-and-tell, a vegetarian potluck lunch, and an eco-party with live music in the evening. On Sunday, it’s all about community, with a creative kids’ corner, a free shop where clothes, books, and the like can be swapped for free, and a host of street food stalls to sate your hunger for all things green.

“Our aim is to encourage people to live a greener life, to inform them about their choices, and educate them about nature,” explains Thea Christoforou, a member of the organising team. “There’s going to be lots of joyful learning and exchanging of ideas on the subjects of being creative and living a greener lifestyle; it’s a great chance for people from the cities to get to know the village a little better, and to build a respect for the environment, the flora and the fauna of the countryside. And it’s spring!” she adds. “A wonderful time for everyone – from kids to grandparents – to get out into nature and appreciate the beauty of the Cyprus’ countryside in all its glory.”

The Spring Fayre

At St Paul’s cathedral, Nicosia, from 11am to 3pm on April 28. For more information call 22 445 221

Green Fest

In Ayia Varvara village, Nicosia district, on April 28 and 29. For more information call 97 761217 or visit the Facebook Events page Green Fest, Agia Varvara