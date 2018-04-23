Students arrested for entering Varosha

Three male European nationals, aged 21 and 24, who have crossed to the north from the government-controlled areas, found themselves in trouble after being caught trespassing into the closed off town of Varosha, it was reported on Monday.

According to Turkish Cypriot media reports, the three – two from Latvia, one from Poland –students of a university in the government-controlled areas, were arrested last Saturday for allegedly entering into the town of Varosha, which is a Turkish military area, and for taking photos. They reportedly entered the closed off town by cutting the wire fence.

The three men are to present in court in the north on Thursday, reports said.

According to Yeni Duzen newspaper, reports that the three also took items they found in some of the abandoned buildings as souvenirs, were not confirmed.