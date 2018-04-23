Students arrested for entering Varosha

April 23rd, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Students arrested for entering Varosha

Three male European nationals, aged 21 and 24, who have crossed to the north from the government-controlled areas, found themselves in trouble after being caught trespassing into the closed off town of Varosha, it was reported on Monday.

According to Turkish Cypriot media reports, the three – two from Latvia, one from Poland –students of a university in the government-controlled areas, were arrested last Saturday for allegedly entering into the town of Varosha, which is a Turkish military area, and for taking photos. They reportedly entered the closed off town by cutting the wire fence.

The three men are to present in court in the north on Thursday, reports said.

According to Yeni Duzen newspaper, reports that the three also took items they found in some of the abandoned buildings as souvenirs, were not confirmed.

 

 

 

Print Friendly
  • Gold51

    Should be free to go anywhere they like. Only thing preventing them is another countries militery in north Cyprus.
    They should get out of Cyprus NOW.!

  • Kazim

    They are lucky not to be shot!

  • Adele is back x

    Idiots.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close