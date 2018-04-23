Volunteers for annual Cyprus clean-up to top 40,000

This year’s ‘Let’s do it Cyprus’ clean-up campaign has reached its target of more than 40,000 volunteers before it has even started, Environment Commissioner Ioanna Panayiotou said on Monday.

The event is a one-day effort to clean the island of as much rubbish as possible which takes place every year in April. This year it is scheduled for April 29.

The aim was to surpass the number of 40,000 volunteers, or around 5 per cent of the population, this year. So far more than 43,000 have registered, while more are expected to do so in the following days.

At a press conference to mark the official launch of the campaign Panayiotou said ‘Let’s do it Cyprus’ is part of the global clean-up campaign ‘Let’s Do It World’, the largest volunteer programme aimed at getting rid of rubbish and called for the participation of all “so that the message will be heard and reaches the whole world”.

Andreas Angelis, on behalf of the Together Cyprus volunteering network, said that the campaign is the largest civilian movement that has ever been organized worldwide.

It started in 2008 in Estonia, where 50,000 volunteers gathered to clean 10,000 tons of rubbish on roads, beaches and in towns and forests and managed to clean up their entire country in just five hours.

By 2017, more than 16 million volunteers in 113 countries were participating in Let’s do it campaigns.

Cyprus has been active since 2012 and more than more than 120 tonnes of rubbish have been collected.

The largest participation was in 2017 when 35,000 people took part, more than twice the year before.

More information and entry forms can be found on the campaign website at www.togethercyprus.org or be obtained by calling 70-005022.