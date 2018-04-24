Double murder probe continues as victims laid to rest

As the victims of the double murder in Nicosia are laid to rest on Tuesday, police continue their investigation without, however, any signs as to the direction they are headed.

The funeral of English School maths teacher Giorgos Georgiou, 60, and his 59-year-old wife, Dina Sergiou, who worked for the Central bank, is scheduled for 3.30pm in Strovolos, not far from their home where they found brutally murdered last Thursday.

A post-mortem found that Hadjigeorgiou had been stabbed 25 to 30 times while his wife suffered around 10 blows. They both had one defensive wound each on their right arms.

The couple’s 15-year-old adopted son, the sole witness to the crime, had claimed two hooded perpetrators had forced entry into the house and told him they would not harm him. The boy managed to flee, running to a neighbouring house.

Police said they found no sign of forced entry or robbery.

The 15-year-old has yet to be questioned by police who have not recovered the murder weapon either.

“Interviews will continue, the statements will be assessed and the investigators will decide the time of the particular interview,” police spokesman Andreas Angelides said.

On Monday, investigators briefed the attorney-general on the progress of the case during a meeting at the Legal service.

Reports said Tuesday the police were flying in a forensic psychologist from the UK to assist in the investigation.