€20,000 of fake items seized in Famagusta area

Customs police in the Famagusta area seized approximately €20,000 worth of imitation items from four different stores in the region on Tuesday, police said.

According to authorities, in a joint raid by officers from police HQ and the district officers, 3,680 items were seized, including clothing, bags, sunglasses, wallets, hats, and other items.

The items all bore logos from brand names including Adidas, Nike, Converse, Polo, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Ray Ban, Levis and other brand names.

The items were confiscated while the customs department and officers are continuing their investigations.