€20,000 of fake items seized in Famagusta area

April 24th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 1 comments

€20,000 of fake items seized in Famagusta area

Customs police in the Famagusta area seized approximately €20,000 worth of imitation items from four different stores in the region on Tuesday, police said.

According to authorities, in a joint raid by officers from police HQ and the district officers, 3,680 items were seized, including clothing, bags, sunglasses, wallets, hats, and other items.

The items all bore logos from brand names including Adidas, Nike, Converse, Polo, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Ray Ban, Levis and other brand names.

The items were confiscated while the customs department and officers are continuing their investigations.

Print Friendly
  • Michael Collins

    Good, it’s long past time that action was taken.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close