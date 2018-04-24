Erdogan: Turkey will pursue its interests from Cyprus to the Aegean

Turkey will pursue its interests “from Cyprus to the Aegean, from the Black Sea to Thrace and everywhere”, its president Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at meeting with members of his ruling AK Party (AKP) in Ankara Erdogan said: “We will implement the appropriate policies for the interests of our country and our people.”

Erdogan this week called for snap parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, more than a year earlier than scheduled. The announcement wrongfooted the troubled opposition and brings Erdogan closer to his long-sought goal of a presidency with sweeping executive powers.