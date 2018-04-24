Erdogan: Turkey will pursue its interests from Cyprus to the Aegean

April 24th, 2018

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets members of the parliament from his ruling AK Party during a meeting in Ankara

Turkey will pursue its interests “from Cyprus to the Aegean, from the Black Sea to Thrace and everywhere”, its president Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at meeting with members of his ruling AK Party (AKP) in Ankara Erdogan said: “We will implement the appropriate policies for the interests of our country and our people.”

Erdogan this week called for snap parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, more than a year earlier than scheduled. The announcement wrongfooted the troubled opposition and brings Erdogan closer to his long-sought goal of a presidency with sweeping executive powers.

  • ROC..

    This Tyrant is a dangerous animal, and should no way be ever expected to join the EU The UN should grow some Bls and inpose sactions on this Isis follower ,he is sick person that seems to relish in inprisoning his own poeple and causing trouble around the region.

