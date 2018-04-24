EU call for proposals to promote competitiveness in Turkish Cypriot community

The European Commission has launched a €5 million call for proposals promoting competitiveness in the Turkish Cypriot community, it announced on Tuesday.

The EU financed Grant Scheme aims to increase economic growth and help create more and better jobs through financial support to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, groups of companies and business support organisations in the Turkish Cypriot community.

Selected projects will be supported with EU grants amounting to between €100.000 and €250.000.

The Guidelines for Applicants and application package are available at the following link, under the reference 156332: https://webgate.ec.europa.eu/europeaid/online-services/index.cfm?ADSSChck=1512049568024&do=publi.welcome&userlanguage=en

The deadline for submission of proposals is June 8, 12:00 Brussels time.

Information sessions on the guidelines and the application process as well as workshops on Concept Note development will be organised, respectively, in April and May 2018.

This initiative is funded by the EU under the Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community and implemented by the European Commission.