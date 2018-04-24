Exports on an upward trajectory, led by pharmaceuticals  

Cypriot exports have been on an upward course in recent years, recording a 16 per cent rise in 2016 spearheaded by pharmaceuticals.

The value of Cypriot exports in 2016 reached €963m compared with €832m the previous year and last year they reached €1.25bn.

The biggest share in 2017 was held by pharmaceuticals with €436m, up from €392m the previous year.

Industrial fuel came in at second place with €393m.

Fresh and processed agricultural, livestock, and fishing products fetched some €334m, led by the island’s prized cheese, halloumi, whose exports reached €156m.

“The positive performance is not accidental nor the product of conjunctures,” President Nicos Anastasiades said during the export awards event on Monday. “It is the result of the focused and coordinated actions of entrepreneurs and the state, which, among others, enabled the penetration of Cypriot products into new third-country markets like China, Jordan, and Lebanon.”

The service sector also played a decisive role in the economic recovery following the 2013 collapse.

According to Central Bank data, the export of services rose to €9.2bn in 2016, a 7.3 per cent increase on the previous year.

The trend continued last year with services reaching €9.9bn, an 8 per cent annual rise.