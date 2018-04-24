Fire service determining cause of Limassol blaze

Fire experts were trying to determine the cause of a blaze in Limassol on Tuesday that destroyed the basement warehouse of a shop selling electrical appliances and furniture on Makarios Avenue.

No one was hurt during the fire.

The fire service, located nearby, responded immediately but due to the location, it took some time to put the blaze under control.

Firefighters had to use breathing apparatus while ventilators were deployed to remove the smoke from the basement.

The basement was used as a warehouse for electrical appliances and furniture. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze but some damage was caused to the ground and first floors, mainly from the heat and smoke.

Investigators are now focusing on the task of determining the cause of the fire that destroyed the basement and its contents.