Germany pledges ‘perfect’ Euro 2024 in heart of Europe

Germany on Tuesday submitted its official bid book for Euro 2024, saying the tournament would offer ‘perfect’ organisation and an atmosphere to match as it looks to land its first major soccer event since the 2006 World Cup.

Turkey is the only other country bidding but Germany is seen as the clear favourite to stage the tournament in six years time.

European football’s governing body UEFA is set to announce the winner on Sept. 27.

“We are submitting an excellent bid concept for a perfectly organised tournament, which offers a great opportunity for UEFA to further develop European football,” German Football Association (DFB) President Reinhard Grindel told reporters.

Grindel had Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning captain Philipp Lahm, a bid ambassador, by his side as he handed in their file at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

“EURO 2024 staged in the heart of Europe will enable all of the participants to be given the best possible support by their fans,” Grindel said.

Germany’s 2006 World Cup was hugely successful, with stadiums sold out and hundreds of thousands of fans gathering in outdoor viewing areas as easy rail and road access within Europe attracted large numbers of foreign visitors.

That tournament, however, has since been at the heart of several investigations in Germany and Switzerland over alleged payment irregularities.

Turkey is expected to submit its bid book later this week, UEFA said.

“As a player, I took part in the 2006 World Cup in Germany. I am certain that we will once again feel great enthusiasm and create a new spirit of solidarity at EURO 2024,” said Lahm, who retired last year.

“We are cosmopolitan hosts, we have modern stadiums and good infrastructures. Football is at home with us.”

UEFA will evaluate the bid books and publish a written report on each one by September.

The 2020 European Championship will be staged at venues across Europe to mark UEFA’s 60th anniversary.