Police in Paphos arrested a 29-year-old man on Tuesday in connection with burglary and assaulting an officer.

The man was allegedly caught at 5am while trying to enter a Kato Paphos home, which is under renovation and the owner was absent.

Police tried to catch the suspect who attempted to flee the scene and in doing so assaulted and hit one of the officers.

He was eventually arrested and was expected to be brought before a court later Tuesday.