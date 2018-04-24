Post-mortem on 80-year-old inconclusive

A post-mortem conducted on an 80-year-old woman found dead in Aglandjia on Monday was inconclusive, police said on Tuesday.

The examination was conducted by state-pathologists Nicolas Charalambous and Angeliki Papetta at approximately 3pm. According to authorities, the pathologists are awaiting lab results to determine the exact cause of death.

Charalambous and Papetta had also examined her at the scene of the crime on Monday.

The elderly woman, Andriani Vanezi, was found dead, bound and gagged in her bed in Aglandjia, Nicosia.

Vanezi was a retired school teacher and was living with her son. She was found at 9.05am by her daughter who lives in the apartment next door, and who had gone to pick her up for a doctor’s appointment.

Police said that they went to the house where they located the 80-year-old gagged with duct tape and with her hands tied up.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides had said earlier in the day that it was believed that the woman may have been a victim of robbery as all the rooms of her house were found turned upside down.

“It was ascertained that she was dead, and she was located by a family member who called the police,” Angelides said.

On Monday evening however, police said they were investigating pre-meditated murder, without providing further information.

According to state broadcaster CyBC, the last person who saw the woman alive before the killing is believed to be her son, as they had breakfast together before he left for work.

It is believed that the perpetrators entered the house between 7am, when the son left the house, and 9am when the woman’s daughter arrived to take her to the doctor. The woman’s arm was in a cast from an accident and she was to have it removed on Monday.

Reports said that the son told police that perpetrators stole €500 from a purse located in the room where Vanezi was found, and a laptop, belonging to him.