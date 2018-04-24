Quake hits Turkey, injures 39

An earthquake struck Turkey’s southeastern province of Adiyaman early on Tuesday, injuring 39 people and damaging buildings, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake, which struck at 0034 GMT, had a magnitude of 5.2 and occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Anadolu quoted Health Minister Ahmet Demircan as saying 35 of the 39 injured were being treated but none were in a serious condition. Images posted on social media showed serious damage to numerous houses.

The quake was followed by eight small aftershocks, Anadolu said.

Schools closed for the day, local media reported.

    What if there was a Russian built nuclear reactor in Adiyaman and it was severely damaged……And was followed by a further eight more small aftershocks.
    THIS IS WHY THE PEOPLE OF CYPRUS ARE CONCERNED.
    Erdogan should build his new toy if he must in Turkey on his north coast along the black sea.

