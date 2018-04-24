Societies come together

Europe has experienced large waves of human migration in recent years and, as a result, our island has taken on a multicultural character. In light of this, the Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre presents a symposium that will concentrate on how arts and cultural practices can be tools towards inclusive societies.

The symposium, which will take place in English on Friday from 1pm until 8pm, will include a number of speakers presenting their theories on how art and cultural practices can bring about social change, particularly in relation to the possibilities of creating opportunities through the arts for bringing together migrants, refugees and host populations. It is part of the ‘Shaping Common Paths’ project which participated in the 2017 European Cultural Foundation idea camp focusing on ‘moving communities’, and was subsequently awarded an idea grant to further research and develop it.

During the symposium, the Waves arts and cultural journal will also be launched. This particular issue is a publishing project currently being developed by communities of migrants in Cyprus, with the support of a European Cultural Foundation grant. The project advocates and explores the potential of arts and culture practices to empower, re-imagine and realise new structures for working together, as well as creating formats for collaboration between different migrant communities and host societies within contemporary cities.

Arts and Cultural Practices Towards Inclusive Societies

Symposium and launch of the journal ‘Waves’. April 27. Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre, 10-12 Tempon Street, Nicosia. 1pm-8pm (symposium) 8pm-10pm (journal launch). In English. Tel: 22-797400