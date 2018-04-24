Tensions rise during opposing demos at sea caves development

VISITING MPs, government officials and members of other bodies were greeted by two simultaneous demonstrations that took place in Peyia on Tuesday, one in support of the development of the protected sea caves area and a second against it.

Local councillor Linda Leblanc, a member of the Peyia coalition of Independents, said the situation became heated and the police had to be called to calm everything down.

“One of our members was assaulted with a rolled-up banner, he wasn’t hurt, but he was hit with it on his body, twice,” she said. The perpetrator was a demonstrator opposed to the coalition views, she said.

The official visit comes after various demonstrations and press reports about six villas being built next to the sea caves, a birthing habitat of the Mediterranean monk seal (Monachus monachus), which is an endangered species and an environmental impact authorisation being granted for a five-star hotel and 44 villas at nearby Kafizis beach.

NGOs – including Save Akamas-Save Cyprus – environmentalists and nature lovers are encouraging the public to take a stand against such projects in Cyprus before it’s too late.

The Cyprus public has been angered over environmental damage at the sea caves but there are also supporters of ongoing development in the area, mostly local landowners that want to exercise their right to develop.

The demonstrators fighting for their right to develop the protected sea caves area outnumbered their counterparts and were vocal and abusive, said Leblanc.

“One man who works with one of the developers in the area was abusive and screaming and shouting not only to us, but other people there as well as reporters,” she said.

Leblanc said that soon after, participants at an open meeting held at the Peyia cultural centre were informed of the scope of the parliament environment committee, followed by testimony from MP’s, various state services and environmentalists that independently assess environmental studies.

The chairman of the committee said that it had become clear that “many mistakes” had been made in issuing Leptos developers with permits for the sea caves project and that the environmental study had not gone through the proper procedures or been undertaken in enough depth, she said.

“He said that permits had been given based on permissions granted. But he also noted that the villas have already been sold and most importantly, the same mistakes must not be made again.”

Charalampous Theopemptou, MP, and deputy chairman of the parliamentary environment committee told the Cyprus Mail that the purpose of the visit was to see first-hand, the areas of Peyia which are being discussed.

“I was shocked by the development of the villas which are so close to the cliff, the erosion and also the bulldozed beach of Kafizis,” he said.

Theopemptou said that the attendees included nine MP’s, members of various government departments, as well as members of Peyia municipality and council.

“Many MP’s have asked official questions regarding this subject and when we are presented with the answers next week we will have a better understanding of answers given by the various government departments,” he said.

The area of the ‘sea caves’ in Peyia covers the entire area from Aspros River in the north and Keratidi Bay in the south and is not only a Marine Protected Area (MPA) but also includes a terrestrial area along the coastline of Peyia municipality.

The European Commission’s Natura 2000 is a network of sites selected to ensure the long-term survival of Europe’s most valuable and threatened species and habitats. The relevant Habitats Directive ensures the conservation of a wide range of rare, threatened or endemic animal and plant species. Natura 2000 protects not only designated areas of land but also marine habitats.