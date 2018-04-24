Our View: Giving in to hunters’ blackmail was a mistake

IF ANYONE thought the practice of inconveniencing members of the public in order to put pressure on the government was a thing of the past they were wrong. Although we had not witnessed this practice for a while, it has not disappeared as hapless drivers heading into Larnaca from the highway found out on Sunday morning.

There were long tailbacks because several hundred hunters, calling themselves the Party of Cyprus Hunters, used their cars to block the Rizoelia roundabout affecting drivers heading towards Larnaca, Larnaca airport and Ayia Napa. The blocking of the roundabout lasted about three hours and despite police advice to use alternative routes, hundreds of drivers were stuck in their cars unable to move.

They dispersed only after the Larnaca police chief conveyed to them the message that the interior minister Constantinos Petrides would satisfy their demand for a meeting by Thursday. The frustrated hunters had sent a letter to the ministry demanding to meet Petrides urgently so that their grievances could be discussed with him. They threatened to block the Rizoelia roundabout if he did not see them promptly and carried out their threat on Sunday.

The minister, probably having been informed about the traffic chaos and not wanting the inconveniencing of drivers to continue, gave in to the hunters’ blackmail. It was a big mistake which became apparent immediately. The representative hunters, warned that “if the meeting with the interior minister does not take place by Thursday, more drastic measures will be taken, we will strike everywhere and will paralyse the whole of Cyprus.”

This what happens once you give in to blackmailers – they believe that they are calling the shots because blackmail works. Permanent secretary at the interior ministry, Kypros Kyprianou, said it was not acceptable “for the state to be threatened by any group insisting there should be a meeting otherwise it would close down roads.” In theory he was absolutely right but the minister’s granting of a meeting to the hunters should that unacceptable behaviour worked.

The long-standing problem in Cyprus is that the authorities are reluctant to enforce the law when it comes to public protests because they are terrified of a reaction. This inevitable creates the impression that members of pressure groups have the right to block roads and inconvenience people to achieve their aims. On Sunday, at Rizoelia, the police should have taken tow-trucks and removed the hunters’ cars that were blocking the road. If the protesters reacted violently they should have been arrested. The alternative was for police to book all the drivers whose cars were parked illegally and issued a new fine every additional hour they were there.

It must be made clear that protests that blatantly violate the law will be punished, if these unacceptable measures are to stop. Giving in to the protesters’ blackmail was the worst possible response.