Weather remains warm but unsettled

On Tuesday temperatures inland will reach 32C, 2 degrees hotter than on Monday, but they will remain at the same levels in coastal areas, where they are expected to rise to 24C to 26C. In the mountains it is also expected to get warmer, topping 22C.

According to the Met office’s predictions, it will be clear during the day but partly cloudy at night, when it will cool down to 15C in most areas except the Troodos region, where a drop to 11C is forecast.

During the next three days, it will be cloudy at times with the possibility of local light rains in the afternoons. Temperatures are not expected to change significantly.