Apollon to face AEK in Cyprus Cup final

Holders Apollon will face AEK in the Cyprus Cup final after the two-legged semi-finals wrapped up on Wednesday evening.

AEK, who beat Apoel 2-0 in the first leg in Larnaca last week, overcame the champions again 2-1 in Nicosia to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Apollon, who have lifted the trophy for the past two seasons, already had one foot in the final after beating Pafos FC 4-0 in the first leg.

The Limassol side were at it again on Wednesday, winning the second leg 4-1, going through to the showpiece 8-1 on aggregate.