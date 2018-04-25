Apollon to face AEK in Cyprus Cup final

April 25th, 2018 Cyprus football, FRONT PAGE, Sport 1 comments

Apollon to face AEK in Cyprus Cup final

Apollon celebrate a comprehensive 4-1 aggregate win over Apoel

Holders Apollon will face AEK in the Cyprus Cup final after the two-legged semi-finals wrapped up on Wednesday evening.

AEK, who beat Apoel 2-0 in the first leg in Larnaca last week, overcame the champions again 2-1 in Nicosia to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Apollon, who have lifted the trophy for the past two seasons, already had one foot in the final after beating Pafos FC 4-0 in the first leg.

The Limassol side were at it again on Wednesday, winning the second leg 4-1, going through to the showpiece 8-1 on aggregate.

Print Friendly
  • almostbroke

    How many native Cypriot s will benefit from participating in the Cyprus Cup ?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close