Attempted murder in Mouttalos

April 25th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 3 comments

Attempted murder in Mouttalos

Police are looking for a man in connection with the attempted murder of a 47-year-old man in Paphos on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the victim met with another man, aged 40, at the Moutallos square in Paphos at around 9.50pm.

The 40-year-old attacked and stabbed the 47-year-old in the stomach with a knife.

According to unconfirmed reports the injured man was taken to hospital by his assailant where he was treated in the intensive care unit of Paphos general hospital. He is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

After driving his victim to the hospital the 40-year-old fled. The police have issued an arrest warrant.

Police believe the two men had personal differences and are treating the incident as an attempted murder.

Print Friendly
  • LSM

    Was the picture with this article submitted by the winner of a primary school Photoshop competition?

    • SuzieQ

      I thought the same thing!

    • EGB

      Not the winner I wouldn’t have thought.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close