Attempted murder in Mouttalos

Police are looking for a man in connection with the attempted murder of a 47-year-old man in Paphos on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the victim met with another man, aged 40, at the Moutallos square in Paphos at around 9.50pm.

The 40-year-old attacked and stabbed the 47-year-old in the stomach with a knife.

According to unconfirmed reports the injured man was taken to hospital by his assailant where he was treated in the intensive care unit of Paphos general hospital. He is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

After driving his victim to the hospital the 40-year-old fled. The police have issued an arrest warrant.

Police believe the two men had personal differences and are treating the incident as an attempted murder.