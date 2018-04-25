The breaking point, all played out

If you are an artist who wants to showcase your talent among like-minded local and international people, in an environment that supports difference and expressions that speak about what is happening right now, then the Buffer Fringe Performing Arts Festival open call should have you googly eyed.

The festival showcases new and experimental work by local and international artists, challenges physical and artistic barriers, and creates opportunities for artists to meet and exchange ideas. It questions preconceived ideas of the performing arts, the relationship between artists and audience and shines a new light on arts and society.

The festival favours innovative work, artists who take risks in their work and constantly look for new ways to express themselves. This year the theme of the festival is breaking point and those interested in showcasing work that reflects what happens at the point where a situation becomes critical are asked to send in a completed application form by June 4.

All forms of experimental performance work and physical-visual and devised theatre forms are welcome. This can include drama, music, dance, acrobatics and installations. The organisers are particularly interested in durational and site-specific formats. Performances in all language are accepted, but English surtitles must be available.

The application form can be downloaded via https://bit.ly/2GD72bw.

