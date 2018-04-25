Caffeine in pregnancy tied to childhood weight gain

April 25th, 2018 Health 0 comments

Caffeine in pregnancy tied to childhood weight gain

Pregnant women who drink lots of coffee and other caffeinated beverages may be more likely to have kids who are overweight than mothers who limit caffeine during pregnancy, a Norwegian study suggests.

Researchers examined data on caffeine intake for almost 51,000 mothers and weight gain for their babies during infancy.

Compared with women who had less than 50 milligrams of caffeine (less than half a cup, or 4 ounces, of coffee) per day during pregnancy, those who had average intake between 50 and 199 milligrams daily (from about half a cup to two 8-ounce cups of coffee) were 15 percent more likely to have a baby with excessive weight gain by age one year, the study found.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close