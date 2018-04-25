Calling all Rubik’s Cube challengers

The Heritage Private School will hold the ‘Heritage Cubing Day 2018’, the second official Cyprus championship under the auspices of the World Cube Association (WCA) on May 5.

Speedcubing or solving the Rubik’s Cube and other puzzles as fast as you can is garnering popularity around the world. This kind of competition will be held for a second time in Cyprus. The first tournament was held in September last year in Nicosia, at the Russian Cultural Centre, and attracted 44 participants from seven countries from nine to 36 years old. Thirteen national records of different countries were beaten.

The winner was an experienced speedcuber from the Republic of Belarus – Ilya Tereshko, having demonstrated the best result of 10.01 seconds. The second place was taken by a Cypriot – Panagiotis Raphael, and third place was taken by a Greek participant – Konstantinos Paraskevopoulos.

Anyone who can solve one of the following puzzles: Rubik’s cube (or 3x3x3), 2x2x2 cube, 4x4x4 cube or a Pyraminx pyramid can participate regardless of their age. Separate competitions will be held for each puzzle. For the Rubik’s cube puzzle an additional condition is introduced – one handed solving.

Registration and handing out of badges will start in the cafeteria hall of the school from 10am and will finish at 11am.

Participants’ ticket fee: €10. Payment is made upon arrival.

Entrance for the audience is free of charge.

For official record of the results, all participants have to pre-register on the World Cube Association website and apply for participation in the tournament:

https://www.worldcubeassociation.org/competitions/HeritageCubingDay2018/edit/registrations

Link to the Tournament website: http://cypruscubing.com