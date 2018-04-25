Case against former police deputy chief to be heard next month

The court case against former deputy police chief Andreas Kyriacou will be heard next month, while the supreme court makes a decision on whether certain files should be handed over to his defence.

Nicosia district court set the date for May 25 during a short session on Wednesday.

Kyriacou was fired by the president last year, following a probe by three independent criminal investigators.

The findings led Attorney-General Costas Clerides to announce Kyriacou appeared to have been behind the unauthorised leaking of confidential information, including the tip from Serbian Interpol of a foiled assassination attempt, and the likely leaker of a 2015 internal police report on preventing and combating corruption to an MP and the press.

Prosecution has handed over material from two administrative investigations to the defence yet has not submitted a third.

The decision on whether it should is in the hands of the supreme court. Once a decision is taken, then the cases against Kyriacou, who faces three charges related to leaking confidential information, can proceed at the district court level.

He denies all charges.

Kyriacou is accused of leaking to the media that Serbian Interpol had given their Cypriot counterparts a tip that an assassination attempt was going to take place against Ayia Napa businessman Phanos Kalopsidiotis, months before he was finally murdered in June 2016.

The police officer in Cyprus who was dealing with the information from Serbia called the man believed to be the mastermind behind the contract killing, apparently thinking he was actually calling Serbian Interpol.

This alerted the man who called off the hit.

Kyriacou is also suspected of having leaked of the 2015 report which had been classified as a service document and was intended only for internal police use. A copy of the report was presented last June however by an MP at the House ethics committee while the next day parts of it were published in a newspaper