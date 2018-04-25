Dust levels slightly higher than usual in urban areas

Dust levels are slightly higher than usual in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca on Wednesday but normal in other areas, the labour inspection department said.

Some high clouds will be observed during the day and temperatures will rise to 33C inland, 26C on the west coast, 28C in other coastal areas and 24C in mountainous regions.

In the evening, they will drop to 17C around Nicosia and 16C near the coast. The lowest temperature is expected in Troodos with 13C.

On Thursday and Friday, more clouds may bring isolated rains in the mountains.

Temperatures will not change on Thursday. According to the Met office, it will be cooler on Friday but by Saturday the weather is going to be noticeably warmer, especially inland.