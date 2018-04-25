England midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup

England's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the World Cup this summer after injuring a knee during Liverpool's Champions League tie against Roma

England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the World Cup in Russia after sustaining knee ligament damage while playing for Liverpool against AS Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old left the field on a stretcher after a collision with Roma fullback Aleksandar Kolarov in the first half of Liverpool’s 5-2 first-leg victory at Anfield.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s 2017-18 season is over for both club and country due to a knee ligament injury sustained against AS Roma on Tuesday evening,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The extent of the injury means Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss the remainder of the campaign for Liverpool, as well as the World Cup finals in Russia with England.”

The 2018 World Cup will be the third international tournament that Oxlade-Chamberlain has missed due to a knee problem.

The midfielder, who moved to Liverpool from Arsenal at the start of the season, missed the World Cup in 2014 after being injured in a warm-up match with England.

He also sat out the 2016 European Championship with a similar injury.

