Macron says US should not ditch Iran deal without new accord

April 25th, 2018 FRONT PAGE, World 6 comments

Macron says US should not ditch Iran deal without new accord

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a joint session of Congres

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called on the United States not to abandon a nuclear agreement with Iran until a broader international accord is reached that addresses all remaining U.S. and European concerns about Iran.

Capping a three-day visit to the United States in which he urged President Donald Trump to stay in the Iran pact, Macron told a joint meeting of Congress the current deal was not perfect but must remain in place until a replacement was forged.

“It is true to say that this agreement may not address all concerns and very important concerns,”Macron said. “But we should not abandon it without having something substantial and more substantial instead. That’s my position.”

Trump has often vowed to pull the United States out of the 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and six major powers. He will decide by May 12 whether to restore U.S. economic sanctions on Tehran, which could be a first step to ending the deal.

The two leaders pledged during Macron‘s visit to seek stronger measures to contain Iran but Trump made no commitments to stay in the nuclear deal, negotiated by former President Barack Obama. Trump also threatened Tehran with retaliation if it restarted its nuclear program.

Macron has sought a new approach that would see the United States and Europe agree to address any Iranian nuclear activity after 2025, tackle Iran’s ballistic missile program and seek a political solution to contain Iran in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

“What I want to do and what we decided together with your president is that we can work on a more comprehensive deal addressing all these concerns,” Macron said, adding that France remains committed to the bottom line goal of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

“Iran shall never possess any nuclear weapon. Not now not in five years, not in 10 years, never,” he told clapping lawmakers.

In a broad speech, Macron also urged U.S. lawmakers to reject unilateralism and remain engaged with the world, saying modern economic and security challenges must be a shared responsibility.

Macron denounced protectionism and nationalism and said the United States should step up its engagement with the world – a direct challenge to Trump’s calls for withdrawal from the Paris climate pact and international trade agreements.

“The United States is the one who invented this multilateralism. You are the one now who has to help preserve and reinvent it,” he said.

He said he was confident the United States would eventually come back into the Paris climate accord. “Let us work together in order to make our planet great again,” he said. “I believe in building a better future for our children, which requires offering them a planet that is still habitable in 25 years.”

Macron is the eighth French president to address a joint meeting of Congress, and the first since Nicolas Sarkozy in 2007, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan’s office said. The last foreign leader to address a joint meeting was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

Print Friendly
  • Evergreen

    Macron is a bold and a pragmatic leader.

    • Plasma Dawn

      True, however I get the impression he may have wasted his time with this visit. If something seems decent, logical, and right, the so-called president Trump will be almost certain to not listen to it and not do it.

      • Evergreen

        My assessment is that Macron wished to convey a message to the world on behalf of Europe and he did it.At a correct place.
        Macron is one leader in West who in his strategic capabilities and skills is at par with Putin and I can’t imagine that he utters even a single word without weighing the scenario.
        Much like Obama in self control about expressions.

        • Plasma Dawn

          You are right, but even he may not get any results by talking to a dumb wall…

  • Douglas

    Seems to have been a worthwhile visit by Macron.

    • Plasma Dawn

      I doubt it. What exactly has Macron achieved and when has the so-called president Trump ever listened to the voice of reason? The Trump caravan keeps moving blindly on into the impenetrable desert of bad choices unfazed by barking dogs.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close