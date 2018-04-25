Hairdresser sought for disfiguring woman’s face

April 25th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Hairdresser sought for disfiguring woman’s face

Police are searching for a 43-year-old hairdresser in Limassol who illegally administered anti-ageing cosmetic injections on a woman only to disfigure her face, it emerged on Wednesday.

The woman, aged 48, had gone to the hairdresser some two weeks ago where he administered hyaluronic acid which can be used as a skin filler.

A few days later she felt severe pain and burning in her face when the hairdresser apparently advised her to take cortisol.

When the symptoms did not abate, she visited a dermatologist who said her pain was a result of the hyaluronic acid and he offered her a different treatment.

She has since filed a complaint to police and it has since emerged this is the third time the hairdresser has been implicated in such cases.

He had run ins with police twice before in the past for similar cases.

The 43-year-old hairdresser is wanted for practising medicine without the necessary licence and for negligence causing physical harm.

Print Friendly
  • Cydee

    Don’t know many hairdressers who are also qualified dermatologists…..

  • Johno

    So who is hairdresser

    • Barry White

      Is he the head of a political party?

    • Cydee

      Unless his salon has been shut-down, the public should be told about this charlatan

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close