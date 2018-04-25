Hairdresser sought for disfiguring woman’s face

Police are searching for a 43-year-old hairdresser in Limassol who illegally administered anti-ageing cosmetic injections on a woman only to disfigure her face, it emerged on Wednesday.

The woman, aged 48, had gone to the hairdresser some two weeks ago where he administered hyaluronic acid which can be used as a skin filler.

A few days later she felt severe pain and burning in her face when the hairdresser apparently advised her to take cortisol.

When the symptoms did not abate, she visited a dermatologist who said her pain was a result of the hyaluronic acid and he offered her a different treatment.

She has since filed a complaint to police and it has since emerged this is the third time the hairdresser has been implicated in such cases.

He had run ins with police twice before in the past for similar cases.

The 43-year-old hairdresser is wanted for practising medicine without the necessary licence and for negligence causing physical harm.