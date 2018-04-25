Health ministry says Limassol hospital strike unwarranted

Labour unions on Wednesday supported the 12-hour strike by employees of the Limassol hospital on Wednesday, while the health ministry said it had been a premature action on the grounds that the problems were in the process of being resolved.

Employees are protesting about the problems they face due to lack of staff.

Unions had planned the work stoppage for last Tuesday but eventually called it off after talks started with the health ministry.

Negotiations however did not yield any results, prompting unions to take industrial action.

Unions called on the health ministry to take the necessary steps to solve the serious problems posed by inadequate staffing.

A statement said conditions are unacceptable, “violating workers’ core rights and dramatically degrading their working status and the quality of their work.”

It also said issues such as the protection of health and safety at work should be prioritised by the ministry.

The health ministry said it will proceed with its plans, which includes filling 38 vacancies.

“The consultation of the ministry with the union has not yet been completed and therefore any decision on strike measures is considered premature at this stage,” an announcement said.

According to the ministry, the underlying problems do not stem from inadequate staffing but mostly from accumulated sick leave and the placement of a large number of workers in lighter jobs than for the work for which they were recruited.

The strike includes clerks, cleaning staff, ward assistants and messengers while skeleton staff will be working in surgeries, the ICU, and A&E.