Limassol boat show expects 20,000 visitors

April 25th, 2018

Picture from last year's boat show

The upcoming Limassol boat show will host more than 100 exhibitors and is expected to welcome more than 20,000 visitors, it was announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

Exhibitors hail from Cyprus, Greece, Russia, Great Britain, Israel and Lebanon.

“The annual gathering of industry professionals and prospective buyers will offer thousands of visitors the opportunity to view a wide range of the latest products and services in a unique setting,” the organisers said.

It includes seminars, presentations of new products, activities on water and demonstrations.

The event is held from May 3 until 6 this year, with the official opening on May 3 at 5pm.

For more information visit www.limassolboatshow.com or contact 25-577750.

