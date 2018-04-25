More officers assigned to double murder case (Update 1)

The investigating team on the double murder in Nicosia has been reinforced with more police officers and results are to be expected soon, deputy police chief Kypros Michaelides said on Wednesday.

Police now have a picture of the case, suspects and motives, he told reporters.

According to Michaelides, there are now 12 to 15 police investigators on the case.

There is no such thing as a perfect crime, he went on to say and as such, he is optimistic the case will be resolved.

The case had been further complicated by the lack of obvious evidence and that the murder weapon has not been found, he said.

Reports circulating on Wednesday that an item of clothing with blood on it was found were not confirmed by Michaelides who said he could not comment.

“You realise these are important issues, evidence, for which we can make no reference to,” he said.

Last Thursday, English School maths teacher Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his 59-year-old wife, Dina Sergiou, who worked for the central bank were brutally murdered in their home.

Hadjigeorgiou was stabbed between 25 to 30 times and his wife, 10 times. They both had one defensive wound each on their right arms, a post-mortem revealed.

The couple’s 15-year-old adopted son, the sole witness to the crime, had claimed two hooded perpetrators had forced entry into the house and told him they would not harm him. The boy managed to flee, running to a neighbouring house.

Police said they found no sign of forced entry or robbery.

Michaelides said the force would be in touch with “specialists from abroad as well as health ministry representatives, pathologists, psychologists, child psychologists and forensic psychologists, with the aim to fully resolve the case.”

“We are doing well, the course of interrogations is very good and we believe we will soon have good results.”

Commenting on the fact that a lot of time has elapsed, Michaelides said the first few hours were crucial “but we are optimistic that things in the end will be on the right path. They are already beginning to be on the right path but we are optimistic this case will be resolved.”

Speaking on the sidelines of counter-terrorism exercise in Limassol, he called on the public not to criticise the police force, which he said knows what it is doing but is limited with how much they can say publically on the case.

Earlier in the day, deputy police spokesman Stelios Stylianou remained tight lipped as to whether phone data and bank accounts were being looked into, saying more would be announced if it was deemed necessary.

The deputy spokesman also defended the decision to brief Attorney-general Costas Clerides on the progress of the case during a meeting at the legal service earlier this week.

Speaking to Cybc he said it was not bad to seek their opinion on some cases when it is deemed necessary.

Nonetheless, former deputy police chief Sotiris Charalambous said during a live Cybc radio broadcast it was unacceptable that the AG was involved with the procedure.

Police should not seek guidance from the AG who is not an investigator, he maintained, blaming police for looking to him for direction.

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou, asked to comment on the case, said the less it was talked about the better it would be.

 

 

  • MountainMan

    One should realise that murder enquiries, irrespective how open or shut they appear to be to the general public can go on for weeks or even months.

  • ROC..

    So the Anatolain trolls want to make a big joke out a couple that were stabbed to death. well all I say to you all SHAME ON YOU but am glad your exposing yourselfs as undignified savages, least the Tourists who read CM can see what your really like.

  • cyprus observer

    The above photo is definitely « add a caption » material!

  • Muffin the Mule

    Inspector Clouseau to join the team.

    • Ingrian Observer

      GC police, just as the coroners, are a laughingstock.

      • ROC..

        I glad you writting all this trolllng crap with your mates on something that is very sad, because its not only Gcs that read CM posts its many tourists and they can see what the GCs and native TCs have to put up with, which is this very low mentality of the Anatolians trolls.

        so keep it up

    • ROC..

      So you feel your comment is in good taste do you, Its Aholes like you that feel something like this is funny, I wonder if you would have written that if it was your parents?

      • oratis

        he must be sick in the head mate, the lowest of the low.

  • cyprus observer

    I’m sure inspector Morse would have cracked it in under one hour!

    • ROC..

      Please carry on, this shows you not lost your caveman insticts

      • oratis

        people who make a joke about serious incidents such as this one are sick in the head, you would think that by their sick comments that unsolved crimes don’t happen in other countries.

  • Scott Glover

    Apparently the son had found out a few days prior that he was adopted, (motive for anger) that and the fact that he was let go and promised no harm would be done to him and he fled to the nieghbours without yelling and screaming or raising any alarm that people were about to murder his parents seems very strange, Unfortunately it seems that the youngster is not looking so innocent

  • Why would revealing the number of officers be a security risk/issue?

    • SuzieQ

      Maybe the security of the “businessmen” would be compromised as the police would be called off bodyguard duties?

  • A is B

    All they need is one or two competent ones, job done.

