Paphos greets jazz

Good music needs collaboration and trust, something that old friends Giorgos Krasidis and Giorgos Morphitis surely have. Just how good the music can get will be seen on Saturday when the musicians get together in Paphos to celebrate International Jazz Day.

Saxophonist Krasidis and pianist Morphitis are among the most potent and influential jazz instrumentalists on the island. They have shared the stage many times, so we can be sure that Paphos can expect an explosive, jazz performance.

Krasidis studied at Berklee college of Music and at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He is the founder of Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band and Saxomania Syndicate Saxophone Ensemble. He has performed and recorded several albums as a soloist and sideman. As an educator he teaches saxophone and the jazz idiom at the ARTE Music Academy in Nicosia, and in government music schools.

Morphitis studied jazz at the Nakas music school Athens, the ISA conservatory in Havana, Cuba and at Codarts Rotterdam conservatory in the Netherlands. In 2012 he moved to Madrid, Spain, where he taught as a music professor at San Gredos College and Katarina Gurska conservatory in the modern music department. He has performed in many prestigious festivals and venues all over Europe. He currently teaches privately and performs all over the island and abroad with different formats including, his own original projects.

Celebrating the International Jazz Day

Performance by Giorgos Krasidis and Girogos Morphitis. April 28. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420