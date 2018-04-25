Syllouris says obstacles to new parliament must be overcome

April 25th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

House President Demetris Syllouris (left) at the palace (Christos Theodorides)

House President Demetris Syllouris said on Wednesday that both he and President Nicos Anastasiades were determined there would be a new parliament building no matter how many obstacles had to be overcome.

Syllouris was speaking after a one-on-one meeting with the president in Nicosia. However, he avoided answering whether this new parliament building would be built within or on the edge of the city.

On Monday, the capital’s mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis said the location of the new parliament building should be in the centre of Nicosia and not on the outskirts

At the same time, reports surfaced that Syllouris, was mulling the option of locating the new parliament building near the Christos Stelios Ioannou Foundation at the entrance to Nicosia.

“It is noteworthy the great interest shown by so many this week for the new building of the House,” said Syllouris.

“If this interest was even more limited, the new House would have been built decades ago and would have saved the huge waste involved in the existing parliament, with the results you know and see.”

Syllouris said the current building, located near the old Nicosia general hospital, and municipal gardens, was non-functional to the point and “forces us to go and build another new building and give other tens of millions.”

He added if, when he was first elected House president, he had been listened to as far as incorporating the old and now unused municipal theatre or part of the old hospital, which would have cost around €10 million to €15 million. But now a new parliament building will cost in the region of €100 million, he said.

Asked to comment on Yiorkadjis’ comment that twice in the past, the Nicosia Municipality had suggested the old theatre be used but the House was not interested at the time, Syllouris said the claim was not worth answering “because the debate is about today and not about the past”.

He said Anastasiades had shown a direct interest in the issue and that soon there would be movement.

  • John Henry

    Its amazing how things can get accomplished when there’s something in it for the right people!

  • Referendum for the Taxpayer to decide?

    New building for the Ministers, or more money for the pensioners?

