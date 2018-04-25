WC ITALY 1938 – An Overview

Because of South American anger over the decision to hold a second successive World Cup in Europe, neither Uruguay nor Argentina entered the competition, while Spain became the first country to be prevented from competing due to the ongoing Spanish civil war.

It was the first time that the hosts, France, and the title holders, Italy, qualified automatically. Reigning champions were given automatic entry into the World Cup from 1938 until 2006, when this was abolished.

Italy retained their title after a 4-2 victory over Hungary in the final, meaning the Azzurri’s 1934 and 1938 teams became the only ones to have won two World Cups under the same coach, Vittorio Pozzo.

According to legend, Italian leader Benito Mussolini sent a telegram to the team before the start of the tournament, saying ‘Vincere o morire!’ (translated as ‘Win or die!’). This was apparently not meant as a literal threat, but instead just an encouragement to win.

There have been three occasions when two hat-tricks have been scored in the same World Cup match. Two occurred during 1938: when Sweden defeated Cuba, Gustav Wetterstrom and Harry Andersson, both playing for Sweden, scored three goals. In the Brazil v Poland game, Leonidas did it for Brazil and Ernest Wilimowski for Poland.

The tournament also saw the first and only participation from Cuba and the Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia).

Due to the Second World War, the World Cup would not be held for another 12 years, until 1950. As a result, Italy were the reigning World Cup holders for a record 16 years, from 1934 to 1950.