After the success of the Creative Women International Conference last year, its founder Olga Balakleets has arranged for it to take place once more from May 4-5 in Paphos. It’s an event where women, and even men, can hear a number of women speak, meanwhile also networking and enjoying two days away from the hustle and bustle of their everyday lives.

This year the conference will address entrepreneurship, health and wellness, business growth, innovation, and women in leadership roles. More specifically, this year the conference has added self-confidence and aspects of well-being in the mix, so expect even more inspirational speakers who will show us how creativity really can help us achieve almost anything.

Speaking about the conference, Balakleets said that she founded the event two years ago, inspired by having won the Russian Business Woman of the Year Award in Cyprus. “I realised that, in spite of many conferences in Cyprus and many international conferences for ladies, there was no conference that would allow ladies from different professions to enter in open dialogue about the different issues they face.”

The conference has been a great success so far, with women who have attended calling it a life-changing experience and many having been inspired to change their jobs or career direction shortly afterwards.

This is probably the most important facet of the conference, leading to a beneficial effect both for women and men who are interested in doing business with women.

Presentations and hands-on workshops will take place over the course of two full days, as well as yoga sessions, networking lunches and dinners, plus the gala event where attendees will enjoy a luxurious dinner with spectacular live entertainment.

The entertainment is important, ensuring this is more than a dry business event. “In the first two years,” notes Balakleets, “we had many wonderful female performers, however this year gala’s programme will feature international male performers so as to create the balance that we need in life.”

These will include Greek singer Kostas Martakis, prize-winning vocal group Pyatero, and Spanish ballet-flamenco star Sergio Bernal.

This year the panel of influential female speakers comes from diverse countries around the world.They will share with all those present powerful tools and strategies for driving profits and optimising productivity, while also inspiring listeners to become leaders. These women include Adi Eckhouse, who is the co-founder and CEO of RealFace, founder and CEO of Quality Focus Amani Vernescu, the founder of Encore Amira Fouad, the founder of Fiducian Trust (Cyprus) Limited Anna Homenko, and more.

Participants will have lots of chances to network with other participants and speakers during coffee breaks, lunches and dinners. Noting the importance of staying in touch, Balakleets added that “we provide everyone with the contact details of all speakers and attendees, making sure that delegates will find many new useful contacts which will grow into new friendships and business relationships.”

Creative women conference with international speakers. May 4-5. Elysium Resort, Paphos. All day event. €140/350/475. Website: http://creativewomen.co/