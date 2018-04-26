Crime had been planned for five years, double murder suspect says

A suspect held in connection with the double murder of a couple in Nicosia said what happened was being planned for the past five years, a court heard on Thursday.

The 33-year-old man, who was arrested in Ayia Napa on Wednesday evening, was remanded in custody for eight days.

He told police he knows up to a point what happened that night at the house and he also knows who is involved and the motive. The suspect appeared in court without a lawyer and did not object to his remand.

Police told the court they had evidence linking the man to the house on Zallongos Street, in Strovolos, where the couple were brutally killed last week.

They also said he had told a relative that he would become rich after doing a job and would buy all the houses in the area.

Last Thursday, English School maths teacher Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his 59-year-old wife, Dina Sergiou, who worked for the central bank, were found stabbed to death in their home.

Hadjigeorgiou was stabbed between 25 to 30 times and his wife 10 times. They both had one defensive wound each on their right arms, a post-mortem revealed.

Police told the court the teacher had been found face down on the bedroom floor while his wife was face down on the bed.

The authorities were alerted after the couple’s 15-year-old adopted son had gone to a neighbouring house at 1.35am saying his parents had been murdered and that he had been locked in the basement but he managed to escape.

In his initial statement to police, the boy said he was in bed and was trying to sleep when he heard his mother crying.

Someone then entered his room and told him he had killed his parents and asked where the money was. The man was not wearing a hood.

He told him not to worry because he wasn’t planning on killing him as he also had a son.

He took him downstairs to the kitchen, where there was a second man who was wearing a hood, the court heard.

They locked him in the pantry but he managed to escape through a window, injuring his arms in the process.

Police told the court they had connected the suspect to the scene through genetic material.

Earlier on Thursday, former state pathologist Marios Matsakis, who had been hired by the family, had claimed that the case was a robbery gone bad and the couple’s 15-year-old son had nothing to do with it.

Matsakis, who examined the crime scene the previous day, claimed the couple’s adopted son was not implicated.

“My position is that it was a robbery gone bad,” he told state radio. “I have all the evidence and I can help police if I am asked.”

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said investigators were not affected by statements and reports by various media outlets.

Angelides said the investigation was looking at various leads.

“What’s important is to substantiate any issues through evidence,” he said.