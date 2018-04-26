Cyprus International Business Association appoints first female head          

The Cyprus International Business Association (CIBA) has appointed Doxia Nikia, director of D.D. Fidelity Associates Ltd, as its new head, making her the first woman to lead the only association representing the international business community in Cyprus.

Nikia has been a member of the executive committee since 2007.

“She has many years of experience in the international business sector of Cyprus and an excellent understanding of the island’s current economic, fiscal and financial situation. She pledges to bring forth new ideas and a new strategy for the Limassol-based association, so as to enhance not only the profile of Ciba but that of its members as a whole, driving the non-profit entity to the next level,” CIBA said in a statement.

The new director replaces Frixos Savvides who held the position for nine years.

To thank Savvides for his contribution CIBA has created the honorary position of ex-officio president on the board for him.

The association also said it is restructuring to meet the current demands and expectations of its members, as well as to enhance its role as the leading association of international businesses in Cyprus.

To help towards that goal, two new vice-presidents have been appointed – Andreas Andreou of Columbia Shipmanagement Ltd and Liudmila Bozhedomova of Areti International Energy LLC.

In addition, Chris Koufaris, a member of the CIBA executive committee since 1999, CIBA president between 2002 and 2007 and general secretary of the association since 2012, has announced his retirement.

“With the support of the member companies and closer continued co-operation with other organisations and government departments, CIBA’s role is expected to be even more instrumental in being the voice of the whole international business community in Cyprus,” the statement said.