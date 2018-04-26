Dust levels return to normal

Dust levels were back to normal on Thursday morning, while they were slightly elevated in most regions on Wednesday. Some more dust is expected until Friday.

Similarly to the day before, temperatures are poised to rise to 32C around Nicosia, 28C on the south and north coast, 25C in other coastal areas and 22C in the mountains.

By nightfall, they will drop to 17C inland, 15C near the coast and a cool 10C in the Troodos region.

Some isolated rain may fall on Friday and it will be slightly colder.

Temperatures are expected to rise again during the weekend.