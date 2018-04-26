Expert says son not involved in parents’ brutal killing

An expert hired by the family of a teacher who was brutally murdered along with his wife in Nicosia last week suggested Thursday that the case was a robbery gone bad and the couple’s 15-year-old son had nothing to do with it.

Former state pathologist Marios Matsakis’ claims came a day after police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the case.

Investigators apparently have evidence that puts the man at the location at the time of the crime. He is expected to be brought before a court later Thursday.

The man is said to have a prior record relating to burglaries and drugs.

Matsakis, who examined the crime scene on Zallongos Street in Strovolos the previous day, claimed the couple’s adopted son was not implicated.

“My position is that it was a robbery gone bad,” he told state radio. “I have all the evidence and I can help police if I am asked.”

Police did not respond to Matsakis’ claims, saying any details will be heard in court during the suspect’s remand hearing.

Last Thursday, English School maths teacher Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his 59-year-old wife, Dina Sergiou, who worked for the central bank, were found stabbed to death in their home.

Hadjigeorgiou was stabbed between 25 to 30 times and his wife 10 times. They both had one defensive wound each on their right arms, a post-mortem revealed.

The couple’s son, the sole witness to the crime, had claimed two hooded perpetrators had forced entry into the house and told him they would not harm him. The boy managed to flee, running to a neighbouring house.

Police said last week they found no sign of forced entry or robbery.