Hairdresser arrested over illegal injections

April 26th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 2 comments

Police arrested a 43-year-old hairdresser in Limassol on Wednesday evening who was wanted for illegally administering anti-ageing cosmetic injections on a woman only to disfigure her face.

The woman, aged 48, had gone to the hairdresser some two weeks ago where he administered hyaluronic acid, which can be used as a skin filler.

A few days later she felt severe pain and burning in her face when the hairdresser apparently advised her to take cortisol.

When the symptoms did not abate, she visited a dermatologist who said her pain was a result of the hyaluronic acid and he offered her a different treatment.

She has since filed a complaint to police and it has emerged this is the third time the hairdresser has been implicated in such cases.

He had run ins with police twice before in the past for similar cases.

  • Vaso

    The woman should also be arrested for stupidity!

    • Barry Antoniou

      too true! But the prisons over here would fill up very quickly.

