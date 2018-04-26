Jazz celebrated

Time flies when you are having fun, which we’ve certainly had over the past year as Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia has become home to jazz enthusiasts, music lovers and musicians who love what they do.

The club will be jumping this weekend with birthday vibes, and tomorrow the celebrations will begin at 9.30pm with a performance by the Sarah Fenwick Ad Lib Trio: Sarah Fenwick on vocals, Alexis Kasinos on guitar and Costas Challoumas on double bass.

Fenwick, nicknamed Lady Jazz, is recognised as one of the leading improvisational jazz singers on the island as well as being one of our most original voices in the genre. Her career stretches back to 1992 when she started to sing professionally in Nicosia. Since then she has worked with most of the top musicians in Cyprus, and many from abroad.

Kasinos studied Jazz Guitar Performance at the Codarts Conservatory of Rotterdam. During his studies in the Netherlands he performed with a number of ensembles in well-known venues, such as Lantaren Venster and Melkweg Theatre. He is now preparing his own album and performs with different bands as a sideman and a leader, playing concerts with original compositions and arrangements.

Challoumas studied double bass and music theory with Nikos Ioannou and continued his studies at The Collective School of Music in New York. He has been part of a number of music ensembles and has collaborated in concerts and theatrical performances in Cyprus and abroad with important Greek composers and singers.

First Birthday Weekend – Sarah Fenwick Ad Lib Trio

Live jazz performance by the Sarah Fenwick Ad Lib Trio. April 27. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Xanthis Xenierou 35, Nicosia. 9.30pm. Tel: 95-147711