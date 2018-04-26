Monsieur Non: French EU envoy walks out in English row

April 26th, 2018 Brexit, Europe, World 15 comments

Monsieur Non: French EU envoy walks out in English row

A European Union flag is held in front of the Big Ben clock tower in Parliament Square

France’s ambassador has walked out of talks with fellow EU envoys over a lack of French translation, in a new demonstration of Paris pushing to curb the dominance of English in post-Brexit Brussels.

“The ambassador left the room to show his disapproval,” one EU diplomat said of Philippe Leglise-Costa’s decision to quit a meeting on Wednesday on the EU budget after discovering that no interpretation facilities would be provided.

Officials involved in organising the talks said the format of the meeting was one under which translators are not present in order to ease the logistics of calling informal discussions.

That, however, irks French diplomats seeking to assert the leading role their language long played in the Union that France co-founded six decades ago; without interpreters, nearly all other countries’ officials converse by default in English.

That trend has been particularly acute since many eastern and northern countries joined in the past 25 years. Paris sees in next year’s departure of Britain, the only state for which English is the official EU language, a chance for change.

French officials speak of Brexit being a “catalyst” for a shift in the Brussels linguistic power balance, and President Emmanuel Macron – a fluent English speaker – has vowed to promote French, calling the rise of English “paradoxical” at a time when Britain is leaving the EU.

  • Douglas

    English is the International language of business,I’m surprised this Ambassador is not aware.

    • NuffSaid

      French is also the language of diplomacy.

  • Samting

    French is a dead language – unlike English which is alive and vibrant and is able to absorb ‘foreign’ words as it grows. Anyway, it’s not just English any more, it’s international English… Singlish, Greelish, you-name-it-lish. It’s about being able to communicate with the largest possible audience.

    • Monica

      Sensible diagnosis !
      Ooops ! (‘High Tide’ will be accusing me of knowing only one Greek word now 😉 ). LOL

  • Monica

    Ooops ! Poor thing.
    He got to throw his rattle out of his pram.
    Pathetic and insular !
    How will he engage with the rest of the world, in future ?
    In French ? …. I don’t think so !!
    Why don’t the English complain that their language has been derived from Greek/Latin/French/Punjabi languages etc. ? ….. Probably because they accept that fact … and just get on with it !
    LOL

    • Banjo

      It’s very embarrassing for the EU that the only language their members can communicate with each other in is English. If we gave a damn , we could make permission to use of our language part of the negotiations.

      • Neroli

        In tennis matches of the Open championships all the umpires score in English ….. not at the French Open!

        • Monica

          Deuce ! …. Deux difficile 😉

    • HighTide

      Nicked from the continent:
      English is a West Germanic language that originated from Anglo-Frisian dialects brought to Britain in the mid 5th to 7th centuries AD by Anglo-Saxon settlers from what is now northwest Germany, west Denmark and the Netherlands.

      • Monica

        Pick up your ‘telephone’ and ask someone where to buy your new ‘pyjamas’.
        ‘Sacre bleu’ !
        ‘Q.E.D’. …. 😉

        • HighTide

          Is this supposed to be funny, or did you want to show off your two words of French?

          • Monica

            Vous avez tort ! 😉

        • Dawn Wells

          ces barbares pensent qu’ils savent tout

          • Monica

            The ‘know all’ attitude of Barbarians did not help them finally though 😉

            • Dawn Wells

              I agree

