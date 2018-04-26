On a spree

THE WAY THINGS ARE: By Colette Ni Reamonn Ioannidou

I was standing in one of our larger department stores with Susie, who was on a spending spree. Her late thug of a husband had had a parcel of land she hadn’t known about and on his death he left it to their only son Simos, who had been living in London with his maternal grandmother from the age of 18 to escape the moods and belligerence of his sire. Simos, happily not being of the same ilk as his father, had split the proceeds from the sale of the land with his mother. For the first time in many years, Susie had money to burn.

I stood at a safe distance watching her with a mixture of apprehension and envy. Not for the fact that she had money to spend but because she was standing at the perfume counter, poised like a pretentious acrobat, shoulders back, sniffing nose forward as she hazed the atmosphere in front of her with various expensive pongs, and I suffer from smell allergies.

I love perfume, body oils, face creams and all the lovely aromatic things that most women lavish on their bodies, but contact with them via the nasal cavities means headaches and stuffed chest. Susie selected her fragrance and continued through the store with a satisfied grin on her face. When she finished, both her and my arms bulging with bags, she invited me to the coffee shop for a ‘drinkie’ and a snack. We sat at a small table enclaved by her purchases as we enjoyed the refreshments. She rooted around in one bag and pulled forth a large roll-on deodorant encased in a shine of iridescent colours that would put a pigeon breast to shame.

“Look at that!” She grinned.

I obliged but didn’t quite know what she wanted from me. I waited.

“Can you see… it’s phallic? Who designs these cases? I look at them and I wonder does someone out there feel they are doing women a favour.”

“Well they are – they stop us from advertising our stinky armpits,” I said.

“No, silly.” Her London-Cypriot accent gets stronger when she’s excited. “No, you’re missing the point…” and something in her head made her giggle, “I think they are designed like this to do some extra curricular duties.” Her new set of dentures that looked amazingly real grinned at me.

Oh, the light dawned. “Ahh you mean…?”

She nodded and tucked into her apple pie.

As I drank my cappuccino I let my mind do a mental rally-style trip around what she had bought: several pairs of knickers in lurid shades, a couple of nighties bedecked with lace, some pretty bras that fork lifted your boobs up under your chin after shoving them together in squashed spaces, and I realised that this nice woman who, for years has had no sex life of any significance, was ready for a relationship. And she deserved a nice man in her life.

I worried a bit when I thought back to cases I’d known in which women who had had an abusive partner hooked up with the same type over and over again. I called Cassandra and asked her if she knew any nice men who were single and lonely and nice. She had one in mind from her village a short distance outside Nicosia.

“Theofilos is a wonderful man. He was devoted to his wife all those years, looked after her when she got ill. He has grown up children but they are all abroad. Do you want me to arrange a meeting?”

Not just yet. I thought of the shopping bags. Maybe Susie wanted to play the field; age these days is no impediment to relationships. Maybe she wasn’t ready to go from one long term commitment to another. I suggested that I meet him first and then decide if he was all right. The last thing I wanted to do was throw her at someone unsuitable.

It was arranged. Cassandra invited him for tea one day and I was to ‘arrive’ by chance to check him out. All was set and I rang the bell. My friend answered and greeted me with an undue amount of surprise, presumably for Theophilos’ benefit. I walked through to her living room and there sat a man who had only a mile or so to go on the highway to 80. Susie is in her early sixties. He tried to rise to greet me, gentleman that he was, but it was a case of up a bit, down a bit until he gave up and smiled with regret.

“I’m not as fit as I was, sorry.”

We had tea and a lovely chat. He was a retired archaeologist and a very nice man as Cassandra had said. I didn’t think Susie would have much interest in the Stone Age; she’s just recovering the bubbly girl she used to be. I called Cassandra next day and asked if she had told him of Susie.

“Of course not, no. I thought it better to see what you thought first. No point in raising his hopes.”

Just as well considering Susie’s shopping list and the possibility that if Theophilos had trouble getting out of a chair, he most likely would have trouble raising expectations where Susie appears to desire them.