Partnership renewed with athletes who honour our country

The athletes who gave Cyprus the unforgettable moments at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia, as well as other world-wide distinctions, met again. This time, not to fight but to rejoice in the renewal of their cooperation with their long-time sponsor, OPAP Cyprus.

The meeting was held on Thursday April 19 at the offices of OPAP Cyprus in Nicosia, in an extremely pleasant atmosphere that the athletes themselves described as a family-like! “To the love of your family and your friends add our own, because that is how we feel. You are members of our own family , OPAP’s Managing Director Dimitris Aletraris said, assuring them that “OPAP Cyprus will be close to you with the same fervor and sincerity, considering that the support we provide to you is the most substantial investment in sport , but also to all our young people. Because, as I have already said, you are the most authentic image of Cypriot sport, you are the standard for thousands of children and young people who want to copy you. Your constant effort and your ethos make you special.”

Aletraris congratulated the athletes on their overall effort. Board member Isidoros Makrides added his praise and that of OPAP Cyprus and said the successes of the athletes honour our small country.

Accepting the renewal of the sponsorship of OPAP Cyprus by the marketing director of the company, Agathi Mannaridou, all the athletes expressed their thanks, stressing that “for years now we feel that OPAP Cyprus is our family and with its support we can reach our potential by our efforts.” Addressing his teammates as well, top shooter, Giorgos Achilleos, who also has the longest co-operation with OPAP Cyprus, reminded all that “OPAP Cyprus supports us not only for our successes but also in difficult times”, a fact which was confirmed with appreciation by all athletes.

Diamando Evripides, who won four gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the games received a special welcome both by OPAP and his teammates. Diamando is the youngest member of the team of athletes supported by OPAP Cyprus.

The athletes are: Pavlos Kontidis, Giorgos Achilleos, Milan Trajkovic, Apostolos Parellis, Eleni Artimata, Andreas Hasikos, Marios Georgiou, Dimitris Dimitriades, Ramona Papaioannou, Andri Eleftheriou, Diamanto Evripidou, Kyriaki Koutouki, Nektaria Panayi, Panagiota Andreou, Andri Christophorou, Costas Stathelakos and Antonis Aresti.