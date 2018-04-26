Plage Residences – Record Sales and Third Phase Launch

With the construction of Plage Residences luxury homes progressing rapidly and the first two phases of the project hitting record sales, Aristo Developers is proceeding with the third phase of this unique development.

Plage Residences is located in the heart of the Pafos tourist area. The project is a stone throw away from sandy beaches, the coastal road of Kato Pafos leading to the picturesque harbour with its Medieval Castle, a plethora of cafes, shops and other amenities.

The third phase of the project comprises of luxurious, freehold 3 and 4 bedroom townhouses and villas with private swimming pools, gardens, comfortable and functional interiors lined with high quality finishes destined to impress the most discerning buyers of all nationalities.

It is worth noting the high demand by a large number of investors for the third phase of the project, making Plage Residences an ideal choice for both homeownership and long-term investment.

With a track record of consistency and confidence expanding beyond 37 years, Aristo Developers continues to play its leading role in the field of land development in Cyprus and maintains its lucrative growth by designing and delivering projects of international dimension supporting the economy of our country and particularly of Pafos where many other new projects are soon to come.

